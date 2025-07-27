First-round pick Shemar Stewart has plenty of learning moments during his initial Bengals’ practice

CINCINNATI (AP) — One day after signing his rookie contact, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart took the field for…

CINCINNATI (AP) — One day after signing his rookie contact, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart took the field for his first NFL practice on Sunday.

While Stewart was the final Bengals’ draft pick to sign and criticized ownership while the negotiations were going on, coach Zac Taylor said that the organization can leave all of that contention in the past.

“That’s part of being a professional,” Taylor said. “Just put it behind you. He’s a part of our team, so we support him every step of the way now. You just put all that stuff behind you.”

Stewart missed three practices before signing his rookie deal, and he also didn’t participate in any of the Bengals’ spring workouts.

On Sunday, he went through some extra sets of drills with one-on-one instruction from defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, was a full participant in position drills and then received about 10 reps in full-team drills against the first-team offense.

“I just needed to get on the field as soon as possible,” Stewart said. “I needed to start learning, start getting better. There is a long season ahead. I needed to be ready.”

He said that he didn’t have any regrets about the negotiation process. Stewart also defended his agent, Zac Hiller.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin criticized Hiller last week by saying that Stewart was listening to the advice that he was paying for. Stewart said that he appreciated Hiller’s approach in negotiations.

Stewart’s four-year deal is worth $18.97 million guaranteed, including a $10.4 million signing bonus.

Stewart, the 17th overall pick in April’s draft, and Hiller eventually agreed to the Bengals’ provision voiding future guarantees if there are any off-field incidents or conduct detrimental to the team.

However, he received $500,000 more of his signing bonus now instead of later in the season.

“I want an agent that’s more of a pit bull,” Stewart said. “I don’t want an agent that can easily be pushed over. I want someone that’s going to war (for) me, so I don’t have to do any of the hard work behind the scenes. In terms of that, I think Zac is a great agent. He handles business very well. That’s my dog for life.”

On the field, Stewart struggled with the heat as well as the new techniques from the Bengals coaching staff.

At one point during practice, he poured water over his eyes only to find out that it was Gatorade. That stung his eyes, and he joked about it being a learning moment.

During his first practice rep against offensive linemen, he got pushed back and spun around. That was another learning moment.

“Just get him out here and get him going with our fundamentals and with Jerry and all the things we’re teaching,” Taylor said. “Tomorrow we get the chance to put the pads on, to get a chance to feel what that feels like again. It’s just good to go full speed with him.”

Stewart said that he hopes this week was a start of a long Bengals’ career, and he’s focused on the long game now that his contract has been signed.

“It was never me vs. anybody,” Stewart said. “We just didn’t see eye to eye. At the end of the day, I’m happy to be a Bengal. I’m happy that I got drafted here. We have a long relationship ahead of us. There’s no bad blood. It’s just how things go sometimes.”

