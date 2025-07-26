Falcons WR Darnell Mooney to miss time with shoulder injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney will be out a few weeks after injuring a…

Mooney was hurt diving to catch a long pass from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Mooney, who had 64 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns during his first season with Atlanta a year ago, walked off the field with trainers and did not return.

Mooney missed Atlanta’s season finale with a shoulder injury. It’s unclear whether he re-injured the same shoulder Thursday.

The Falcons reportedly signed veteran wide receiver DJ Chark earlier Friday, before the nature of Mooney’s injury was announced.

Atlanta’s receiving corps is led by Mooney and Drake London, who is coming off a the first 100-catch season of his career in 2024.

