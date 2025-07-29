Falcons rookie James Pearce Jr. brings edge to pass rush with aggressive attitude in training camp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — When the Atlanta Falcons made improving edge rusher their offseason priority, they addressed an attitude…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — When the Atlanta Falcons made improving edge rusher their offseason priority, they addressed an attitude as well as a position.

Veteran Leonard Floyd and rookie first-round picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. are already making an impact for the Falcons, who had their first practice of training camp in pads on Tuesday.

Pearce has made a quick impression with his aggressive style. The rookie’s confidence in not backing down to veteran offensive linemen in practice scuffles is evidence of what second-year coach Raheem Morris says is a new edge to the team.

When asked Tuesday what he sees that is new to the 2025 team following an 8-9 finish last season, Morris said “probably a little bit of the edge.”

“It is like you can already see it, can already feel it,” Morris said. “In the weight room, you can feel it. Like in the meeting rooms, the excitement, enthusiasm. … It becomes authentic. It becomes who they are, becomes what they become. It becomes like contagious throughout the building. And you’ve got to love it. I can already feel that edge.”

The Falcons made a strong commitment to the pass rush in the NFL draft. They chose Walker from Georgia at No. 15 overall and then traded back into the first round to add Pearce from Tennessee at No. 26. This came after making Floyd their top free-agent signee.

The Falcons saw their pass rush as their biggest need after ranking next to last in the league with 31 sacks in 2024.

Floyd, 32, is serving as a mentor for Walker and Pearce. Floyd provided early lessons on Sunday when Pearce went too far in the scuffles with offensive linemen, including right tackle Kaleb McGary and right guard Matthew Bergeron. Floyd stepped in to defend Pearce without joining the scuffle.

Floyd said Tuesday he wanted to “teach him to get back, settle down.”

“Once you get rowdy, I try to bring it to the side of help him cool himself down before he gets real crazy with it,” Floyd said. “But he’s good. He’s a good guy, man. He comes out and works hard. The linemen just don’t like it, you know? The guy works hard and the linemen don’t like it. So that’s a good thing.”

Morris said the two fights were “probably too physical for my liking, but I love the intent.”

Outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith said Pearce fits the mold of a pass rusher who adds “a good sense of controlled violence” and is “edgy.”

“Especially when you’re talking about a defense that’s supposed to be known as, you know, ferocious, violent, all the strong words that you can use,” Smith said. “So you can add a little bit of edge in the right way.”

Pearce has had the spotlight at the position while Walker worked on the side with trainers on Tuesday while missing a second straight practice because of an undisclosed issue Morris referred to as “minor.”

