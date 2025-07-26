Dolphins sign former Raiders and Patriots cornerback Jack Jones to one-year deal

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins added needed help to their secondary on Saturday, signing cornerback Jack Jones…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins added needed help to their secondary on Saturday, signing cornerback Jack Jones to a one-year deal.

Jones had 69 tackles, three interceptions— one returned for a touchdown — and 15 pass breakups in 16 starts for the Raiders last season. The Raiders released him earlier this year.

A fourth-round draft pick by New England in 2022, Jones played two up-and-down seasons for the Patriots before being released and claimed off waivers by Las Vegas in 2023.

Jones played in 24 games and started 19 for Las Vegas, intercepting five passes and returning three for touchdowns. He also found himself out of position several times and allowed opposing receivers to make big plays.

His four defensive touchdowns are the second most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2022.

Miami was in the market for a starting-caliber cornerback after trading All-Pro Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers last month.

The Dolphins this offseason added several cornerbacks that are expected to compete for roster spots. One, veteran Artie Burns, went on injured reserve this week after suffering a torn ACL on the first day of training camp.

Also Saturday, the Dolphins waived cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr.

