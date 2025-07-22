Dolphins place tight end Darren Waller, guard Liam Eichenberg on PUP list as training camp opens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed recently signed tight end Darren Waller on the physically unable to…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed recently signed tight end Darren Waller on the physically unable to perform list along with veteran guard Liam Eichenberg as they opened training camp on Tuesday.

Waller came out of retirement last month to play on a one-year deal with Miami. He had announced his retirement last June after playing one season for the New York Giants.

Speaking Tuesday morning with reporters for the first time since the Giants traded him to Miami on July 1, Waller admitted there were times during his career that he lost his passion for football, saying his joy for the game came and went as he battled substance abuse and mental health issues.

He added he feels it’s possible to find that joy again in Miami.

“That joy has kind of been elusive,” Waller said, “but I’ve always found moments where it came back. It’s something I have been able to experience, and I feel like that’s possible this time around.”

He also indicated that his training regimen to be ready for the 2025 season may look different from other players, which in part explains the Dolphins’ decision to place him on the PUP list.

“I’ve been in shape and doing a lot of crazy different workout things in my retirement, but it hasn’t been football specific movements,” Waller said. “So there needs to be a solid foundation that’s laid before just going out there, because I’m going to want to go 120 percent, so sometimes you have to save me from myself.”

Eichenberg, a starting guard last season, will likely be a backup in 2025 after the Dolphins signed James Daniels in free agency and selected rookie Jonah Savaiinaea the NFL draft.

Also Tuesday, the Dolphins signed offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill and waived quarterback Brett Gabbert. Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu was placed on the non-football injury list.

