Dolphins place cornerback Artie Burns on IR, sign Cornell Armstrong to provide some depth

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (AP) — The Miami Dolphins put cornerback Artie Burns on injured reserve with a torn ACL on…

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (AP) — The Miami Dolphins put cornerback Artie Burns on injured reserve with a torn ACL on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Burns, who was competing for a starting job, had signed a one-year deal with Miami in March. Burns was hurt during a drill in Wednesday’s practice, and photos showed him slamming his helmet down after the injury.

Burns has a long injury history dating to the pre-draft process in 2016, when he was coming out of the University of Miami and ultimately was picked 25th overall by Pittsburgh in that year’s draft.

Burns appeared in 58 games over four seasons with the Steelers before signing a free-agent deal with Chicago in 2020, only to miss the entire season after tearing his ACL in mid-August. He appeared in 11 games the following year for the Bears, then signed with the Seattle, where he made one start and appeared in just 21 games over the past three seasons.

Along with placing Burns on IR, the Dolphins waived offensive lineman Tedi Kushi and signed cornerback Cornell Armstrong and offensive lineman Obinna Eze. Armstrong appeared in 15 games for Miami in 2018 and also has played for Houston and Atlanta.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.