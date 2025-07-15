Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II voted NFL’s top cornerback by AP

Patrick Surtain II became only the seventh cornerback to win the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, doing…

Patrick Surtain II became only the seventh cornerback to win the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, doing so last season.

His shutdown season also helped him earn the top cornerback spot in voting by a panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers who ranked the top five players at the position, basing selections on current status entering the 2025 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second- through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Surtain received five first-place votes and three seconds. Sauce Gardner got two first-place votes, finishing second. Cooper DeJean got the other first-place vote, appearing on only one of eight ballots.

Derek Stingley Jr. finished third, Trent McDuffie was fourth and DeJean placed fifth.

Jaylon Johnson, Marlon Humphrey, Charvarius Ward and DJ Reed also received votes.

1. PATRICK SURTAIN II, Denver Broncos

Surtain had an outstanding season, allowing just 37 receptions and recording four interceptions to earn All-Pro honors.

Opposing quarterbacks had a 61.1 passer rating when targeting Surtain, who became just the second Broncos player to win the AP Defensive Player of the Year award.

He received three second-place votes along with the five firsts.

2. SAUCE GARDNER, New York Jets

After earning All-Pro honors his first two seasons in the NFL, Gardner had a down year by his standards. Still, he appeared on seven ballots to finish behind Surtain.

Gardner has forced a league-high 46 incompletions and allowed a league-low 0.60 yards per cover snap since his rookie season.

3. DEREK STINGLEY JR., Houston Texans

Stingley was a first-time All-Pro last season, emerging as one of the NFL’s best cover cornerbacks.

Selected one spot ahead of Gardner at No. 3 overall in the 2022 draft, Stingley had a breakout season last year. He had five interceptions and gave up 40 catches for 382 yards and four TDs.

Stingley got three second-place votes and five fourths.

4. TRENT MCDUFFIE, Kansas City Chiefs

McDuffie earned All-Pro honors as a slot cornerback in 2023 and was second-team All-Pro after moving back outside last season.

While the Chiefs don’t use McDuffie to shadow opposing receivers, he is an elite cover guy.

McDuffie allowed 54 catches for 545 yards and four TDs in 2024.

He received one second-place vote, two thirds, one fourth and four fifth.

5. COOPER DEJEAN, Philadelphia Eagles

DeJean’s first career interception was a pick-6 against Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, helping the Eagles dominate the Chiefs in a 40-22 victory.

A second-round pick in 2024, DeJean was a super slot cornerback for Philadelphia. He didn’t allow a TD on 97 targets.

