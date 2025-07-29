Cornerback Caelen Carson joins Cowboys’ growing injury list with hyperextended knee

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The injuries are mounting at training camp for the Dallas Cowboys, with cornerback Caelen Carson the…

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The injuries are mounting at training camp for the Dallas Cowboys, with cornerback Caelen Carson the latest expected to miss multiple weeks after injuring a knee.

The team reported on its website Tuesday that Carson hyperextended a knee in practice Monday and could miss four to six weeks. There’s a similar time frame for left tackle Tyler Guyton, who went down with a knee fracture in the same practice in California.

Offensive lineman Rob Jones broke a bone in his neck in the first padded practice of camp over the weekend and is expected to be out two to three months.

Carson and Guyton are second-year players with strong chances to start. Carson would be filling in for Trevon Diggs, who isn’t expected to be ready for the Sept. 4 opener at Philadelphia in what has been a long recovery from knee surgery.

Last year, Carson surged into a starting role as a rookie fifth-round draft pick when DaRon Bland was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his foot late in the preseason and ended up missing the first 10 games.

Carson also was limited by injuries, including a season-ending shoulder issue, and played in just six games all season after starting the first three.

Diggs and Josh Butler, who tore an ACL late last season, are on the physically unable to perform list. Dallas added depth at cornerback for camp by signing Christian Matthew, a seventh-round pick by Arizona three years ago.

