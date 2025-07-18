Chiefs’ Chris Jones voted top interior defensive lineman by AP panel

The one main constant on Kansas City’s defense during a run of seven straight appearances in the AFC title game…

The one main constant on Kansas City’s defense during a run of seven straight appearances in the AFC title game has been defensive tackle Chris Jones.

While Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have carried the offense, Jones has done the same on the defensive end for the Chiefs with his knack of creating pressure at key moments playing a crucial role in Kansas City’s success.

That helped Jones win the honor of being voted the top interior defensive lineman in the league by The Associated Press.

A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at interior defensive line, basing selections on current status entering the 2025 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Jones got seven of the eight first-place votes to go with one second to win the voting easily. Two other players were on all eight ballots with Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants getting the other first-place vote to come in second and Philadelphia’s Jalen Carter finishing third.

Pittsburgh’s Cam Heyward finished fourth and Quinnen Williams of the Jets came in fifth.

Seattle’s Leonard Williams, Tennessee’s Jeffery Simmons, Denver’s Zach Allen and Carolina’s Derrick Brown also received votes.

1. CHRIS JONES, Kansas City Chiefs

Jones’ sack total of five last season was his lowest since his rookie season in 2016 but he still earned his third straight All-Pro selection after finishing second among all interior defensive linemen with 74 pressures in the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus. Jones’ 72 sacks over the past seven seasons rank tied for fifth overall in that span and tied with Aaron Donald for the most among interior linemen.

2. DEXTER LAWRENCE, New York Giants

While most of the other players who got votes at interior defensive line are “3 technique” tackles who line up on the outside shoulder of the guards, Lawrence mostly plays nose tackle directly over the center. Those players are typically run stoppers since it is easier to double-team them in the pass game but Lawrence thrives at both. He had a career-high nine sacks in 12 games last season and his 103 pressures when lined up as a nose tackle the past three seasons are 80 more than any other player, according to PFF.

3. JALEN CARTER, Philadelphia Eagles

Carter was the anchor of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl-winning defense last season. He has 10 1/2 sacks and 102 total pressures in the regular season in his first two years, according to PFF, and helps free up the edge rushers for the Eagles because he warrants so many double teams.

4. CAM HEYWARD, Pittsburgh Steelers

Heyward has shown no signs of aging as heads into this season at age 36. He had eight sacks last season when he earned his fourth first-team All-Pro selection. He has 63 1/2 sacks and 91 tackles for loss in the past eight seasons, earning Pro Bowl bids in seven of them.

5. QUINNEN WILLIAMS, New York Jets

Williams’ production dipped last season as the Jets’ defense struggled overall but he has been a consistent performer since being drafted third overall in 2019. He still has 176 pressures and 23 1/2 sacks the past three seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.