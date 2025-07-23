Cardinals rookie 1st-round pick DL Walter Nolen III will ‘miss some time’ because of a calf injury

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals rookie first-round pick Walter Nolen III has a calf injury and is expected to…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals rookie first-round pick Walter Nolen III has a calf injury and is expected to “miss some time,” coach Jonathan Gannon said on Wednesday, putting a slight damper on the team’s first day of training camp.

The defensive lineman was the No. 16 overall pick out of Ole Miss in April’s draft.

Gannon said that Nolen injured the calf while working out and preparing for the season. The 21-year-old is expected to be a big part of the Cardinals’ revamped defensive line as they try to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

The Cardinals were 8-9 last season, which was a four-win improvement over the previous season.

Gannon said he didn’t know if Nolen’s injury would linger into the regular season. One of Arizona’s first-round picks last season — defensive lineman Darius Robinson — struggled with a calf injury that caused him to miss more than half of his rookie season.

“I really don’t like to compare injuries, but (Nolen) hurt his calf,” Gannon said. “It’s a little different injury and they’re obviously different people, so he’s working hard to get back.”

Gannon also said that defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (neck) and linebacker BJ Ojulari (knee) will be out at the beginning of camp as they continue to recover from injuries they suffered last season. All three players were put on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

They can be activated from the list whenever they are medically cleared to practice.

Other than those three players, Gannon said the Cardinals are healthy and drama-free heading into training camp. The team’s second-round pick — cornerback Will Johnson — signed his rookie deal on Tuesday, becoming the final player from this year’s draft class to finalize his contract.

Second-year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. reported to camp and was listed at 220 pounds, which is 11 pounds more than his rookie weight. Last year’s No. 4 overall pick said he spent a good chunk of the offseason in the weight room, adding some muscle in an effort to come down with more contested catches.

“I feel great,” Harrison said. “I feel a little faster, more powerful, stronger. Now I’m ready to showcase it.”

Harrison caught 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns during his rookie season. He’s part of a Cardinals offense that is virtually unchanged from last season, starring a nucleus of quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner, tight end Trey McBride and left tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Murray — for a second straight offseason — took a group of the team’s skill position players to California for several days of workouts and bonding. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick is entering his seventh NFL season.

Murray is a two-time Pro Bowl selection but still searching for his first playoff win.

“He’s such a great leader, talks to all the guys, uplifts everybody and brings out the best in everyone,” Harrison said. “When it’s time to turn that switch on, when it’s time to go fast and go hard, he’s the first guy to get everyone going.”

