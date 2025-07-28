Buccaneers rookie linebacker David Walker out with a torn ACL

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Buccaneers rookie linebacker David Walker tore an ACL and likely will miss the rest of the…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Buccaneers rookie linebacker David Walker tore an ACL and likely will miss the rest of the season.

Walker, a fourth-round draft pick out of Central Arkansas, sustained the knee injury in Friday’s practice. He had 10 1/2 sacks last season and was expected to bolster Tampa Bay’s pass rush. The Buccaneers finished tied for sixth in the NFL with 46 sacks in 2024.

Walker was competing for snaps with veteran Anthony Nelson behind starter YaYa Diaby in Tampa Bay’s 3-4 defense. The Buccaneers signed two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick and veteran linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. in free agency.

