Browns put cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. on injured reserve after he ruptures his Achilles tendon

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after an MRI confirmed…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after an MRI confirmed that he ruptured an Achilles tendon.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said before practice that Emerson would have surgery and be out for the season.

“It’s disappointing. Injuries are the worst part of our game, but he will bounce back, I know what he is made of,” Stefanski said. “Yesterday was a lot. He is sore today.”

Emerson, a third-round draft pick in 2022, got hurt while covering wide receiver Diontae Johnson on a deep route during a 7-on-7 drill Tuesday. He dropped to the ground in pain and screamed before being carted off the field with a towel covering his head. He has 202 tackles, four interceptions, a fumble recovery and sack in three seasons.

His loss is another blow to a Cleveland defense looking to rebound from a poor season and already short-handed with linebackers Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck injury) and Jordan Hicks (retired) ruled out.

With Emerson out, Greg Newsome likely will move into the No. 2 corner spot opposite Pro Bowler Denzel Ward. Both Emerson and Newsome also played some nickel back, covering slot receivers. Cameron Mitchell would be the top candidate for full-time nickel duties.

“You just need to work through it. I think that’s the thing that we’ve seen certainly this season,” Stefanski said. “Every season you’ll have injuries at positions and guys have to earn roles. And I think that’s what training camp is about, really figuring that out.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.