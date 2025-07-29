Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr. suffers Achilles tendon injury in practice; team awaiting MRI results

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. sustained an Achilles tendon injury in practice Tuesday and could…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. sustained an Achilles tendon injury in practice Tuesday and could miss the upcoming season.

Emerson got hurt while covering a wide receiver during a 7-on-7 drill. He dropped to the ground in pain and screamed before being carted off the field with a towel covering his head.

A team spokesman said Emerson, a third-round round pick in 2022, will undergo an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury. The team fears he has a rupture, which would end Emerson’s season just as it was starting.

Before practice, Emerson spoke with reporters and said he was looking forward to bouncing back from a subpar season in 2024. The 24-year-old has 202 tackles, four interceptions, a fumble recovery and sack in three seasons.

Emerson didn’t have an interception last season and said he battled some unspecified injuries.

“As the year went along, my body was just kind of on a downward spiral,” he said. “Just had to do some soul searching, man. Pray, stay close to God and just work my tail off. Honestly, that’s the only thing that could kind of get me out of that slump, was the work. Put in the work and just come back and be ready.”

Emerson said he added 6 pounds of muscle to be better prepared to handle the rigors of a 17-game schedule.

His likely loss is another blow to a Cleveland defense looking to rebound from a poor season and already short-handed with linebackers Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck injury) and Jordan Hicks (retired) ruled out.

With Emerson out, Greg Newsome will likely move into the No. 2 corner spot opposite Pro Bowler Denzel Ward. Both Emerson and Newsome also played some nickel back, covering slot receivers. Cameron Mitchell would be the top candidate for full-time nickel duties.

