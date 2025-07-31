Bills backup OL Anderson week to week after knee surgery; right tackle Brown cleared to practice

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Alec Anderson is listed week to week after having surgery for…

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Alec Anderson is listed week to week after having surgery for a knee injury, the team announced Thursday.

Anderson was hurt during practice on Monday. Though a backup, Anderson played an extensive role last year in being used as a tackle-eligible when Buffalo went to a six-lineman formation. He finished with four starts in 17 games, while also contributing on special teams.

He first signed with the Bills in 2022 as an undrafted rookie free agent following four years at UCLA.

Later in the day, the team activated starting right tackle Spencer Brown off the physically unable to perform list. Brown missed the first seven practices of training camp because of a back injury.

Second-year safety Cole Bishop did not practice Thursday because of a quadriceps injury sustained in practice on Tuesday.

Buffalo also signed defensive end Kameron Cline, who rejoins the Bills after spending much of the previous two seasons on the team’s practice squad. Cline filled the roster spot left open after defensive end Hayden Harris was waived because of a hamstring injury.

