Bijan Robinson is preparing for another busy season as Falcons’ do-it-all running back

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. enters his first full season as Atlanta’s starting quarterback with the good fortune of knowing Bijan Robinson has been both productive and durable as the focus of the Falcons’ offense at running back.

Robinson was a do-it-all back for Atlanta in 2024, his second pro season. He ranked third in the league with 1,456 yards rushing and third among all running backs with 61 catches. He tied for fifth with 14 rushing touchdowns and was fourth with 304 carries.

While Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley was voted the NFL’s top running back by The Associated Press entering the season, Robinson was included in the top five.

Now, after Penix made only three starts as a rookie to close last season, the Falcons can be expected to take advantage again of their strong running game with Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.

“You have to get him the rock,” Penix said at the start of training camp. “It’s simple as that. It doesn’t matter how we do it. Somehow, some way he’s got to have the rock.”

Robinson said he learned more about preparing for another busy season by working out with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in California this offseason.

“It was great,” Robinson said. “Me and him just giving each other so many tips and feeding off knowledge from each other on the field. … We worked together the whole month. I got to see how he worked. He got to see how I worked. It was really cool two guys coming together trying to make each other better. He taught me some nuance moves on the field and I did the same for him.”

The challenge for coach Raheem Morris is to make the most of Robinson’s production while not overextending his workload.

“You definitely want to protect that kind of unique athlete,” Morris said, adding that Robinson “doesn’t need a governor” as an artificial cap on his number of carries.

“He’s certainly one of those guys that can carry the load,” Morris said. “Certainly one of the guys that has carried the load for us. And you could definitely do that. But we just happen to have some really good backs, you know? … We have a luxury of having a guy like Tyler on our team.”

Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards as a rookie in 2022 and averaged 4.7 yards per carry while rushing for 644 yards on a career-low 137 carries last season. There is an emphasis on creating opportunities to use Allgeier more this season.

“We’ve got to find ways to get Tyler on the field, to find ways to feature him on the field,” Morris said.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see more two-running back sets, perhaps with defenses having to monitor Robinson put in motion as a receiver while Allgeier remains lined up behind Penix.

Kudos for Cousins

General manager Terry Fontenot said Sunday that Kirk Cousins has been “the ultimate professional” after losing his starting job to Penix last season and returning as a backup, despite speculation the veteran could be traded.

“Outside, it’s a lot more of a big deal than it is in the building,” Fontenot said of the questions about Cousins’ status. “He shows up. He does his job just like anybody. … He’s been a great professional. He’s handled himself well.”

Tip from Stick

Fontenot said backup quarterback Easton Stick, who worked out with wide receiver D.J. Chark in the offseason after the two were Los Angeles Chargers teammates last season, passed along a recommendation that the Falcons look at signing the veteran. Chark worked out at the Falcons’ facility on Friday and signed in time to have his first practice on Saturday.

The timing was convenient, as starter Darnell Mooney is expected to miss several weeks with a shoulder injury.

