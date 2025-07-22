Bears coach Ben Johnson sets lofty goal for QB Caleb Williams to start out training camp

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson set a high bar for quarterback Caleb Williams as the…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson set a high bar for quarterback Caleb Williams as the two began their first training camp together Tuesday at Halas Hall.

It could be the key to how well the Bears bounce back in Johnson’s first season from a 5-12 record and last year’s firing of former coach Matt Eberflus.

“We certainly have goals that we strive for, it’s not a secret,” said Johnson, the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. “I told him I would love for him this season to complete 70% of his balls.

“So, you would like to think that over the course of practice that we’re completing 70% or more or that’s hard to just magically arise in a game. It’s a lofty goal but it’s one we’re going to strive for because of that we’re going to use that as a benchmark and kind of work from there.”

The Bears have done a lot to help Williams improve from a QB who completed 62.5% to one with more consistency. GM Ryan Poles added guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and center Drew Dalman, to avoid last season’s 68-sack debacle.

“Obviously I have self-goals,” Williams said. “That’s being the first 4,000-yard passer in Bears history. That’s a goal of mine. Seventy percent completion, that helps the team keep on the field, puts us in better positions.

“And then other than that just trying to go down and score the most points that we can with each drive that we have. That’s kind of my self-goal and obviously other than that you’ve got to go win.”

Whether the mix is there for last season’s last-ranked offense to improve is the question. Johnson hasn’t been a head coach before and Williams hasn’t had pro success yet.

Even though it’s revamped, the offensive line may take time coming together because left tackle Braxton Jones hasn’t practiced all offseason. However, when the team reported for camp Tuesday he was deemed fit for practice after rehabbing from ankle surgery.

Now it will be a three-way competition for the starting spot between Jones, rookie Ozzy Trapilo and second-year tackle Kiran Amegadjie. Johnson gives no favors to the incumbent.

“I would like to think his experience will help him but we’re coming in with blank slates right now,” Johnson said. “And so just because a guy has played and another guy hasn’t in this league. We’re going to let the competition play out and we’ll see where it goes.”

Johnson called it a case where Jones does need some time to “ramp up” after being away all offseason.

“Every play matters, it all is going to matter as we go through this thing,” Johnson said. “And so I can’t tell you I’ve been through a three-man race before and so each play is going to be evaluated and they got to take full advantage of each opportunity that they get.”

Rookie receiver Luther Burden III and first-round pick tight end Colston Loveland, both recovering from injuries at OTAs and training camp, will also be ready for Wednesday’s first practice.

The only starter in question is cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who has a leg injury he suffered while training on his own, and is now on the non-football injury list for now.

The Bears gave Poles a contract extension before training camp so that he and Johnson both have deals running to 2029. They’re expecting progress to come much sooner.

“The focus for us is going to be on continuous improvement, all right?” Johnson said. “Really, for the next six weeks that’s all we care about is getting a little bit better every single day, day by day, brick by brick and that starts today.”

