Rams pass rusher Jared Verse ready to build on strong rookie season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jared Verse came as advertised in his debut season for the Los Angeles Rams, offering explosive pass rush prowess en route to AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

After totaling 77 pressures, 11 tackles for loss and 4 1/2 sacks last season, the outside linebacker isn’t worried about a sophomore slump.

“I don’t really feel too much pressure,” Verse said Tuesday after practice during organized team activities. “If I’m who I am, if I take the strides needed to take, I’m going to be the best version of me, and I’m going to be able to help the team in any facet or way that they need.”

Verse already has one year of dealing with immense expectations under his belt. Drafted 19th overall in 2024, the Florida State product had to handle the belief he would help the Rams to navigate the retirement of eight-time All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

The pass rush was able to do just that, but Verse said it came from a collective effort rather than his or any other individual performance. Verse, fellow Seminole rookie Braden Fiske and second-year standouts Kobie Turner and Byron Young combined for 28 1/2 sacks and 43 tackles for loss in the regular season.

It took time for Verse and Fiske to recognize fully integrating into the defense required more than working off one another the way they had in college.

“I think we did good, but I think we became more so focused on helping the team than trying to do our own thing and have a good little duo going on,” Verse said. “But I think we kind of have learned the opportunities that we have to work together.”

Combined with Verse’s improved understanding of how quickly the game moves in the NFL as the season went on, he closed out the campaign with a fumble return for a touchdown in an NFC wild-card round win over the Minnesota Vikings and two sacks and three tackles for loss in a six-point divisional round loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

“The number one thing you hear is how much faster the game is at this level versus college,” Verse said. “Everybody’s always like, ‘Oh, it’s not.’ The hell it is, man. You’re thrown in that fire, nah, it’s a lot faster. Yeah, it was surprising, but once I got the hang of it, it became just like college, it became just like high school, slowed down a lot more.”

Verse already feels well ahead of where he was at this time last year. He was determined to make the most of a full offseason without having to prepare for the draft or handle the uncertainty that comes with going through everything for the first time.

That included a full review of all of Verse’s game film from last season. The study allowed him to see how many chances he missed out on as a rookie.

“Probably the biggest thing I realized was how many sacks, not even just sacks, but big plays I missed out on,” he said. “You know, dropping in coverage I could have done this, or rushing the passer could have done that. Even in the run game a couple times, there’s a couple things where I’m a little too far inside, a little too far outside, and I could have made a big impact play. So realizing that this really is a game of inches, whether it’s just like stopping the ball or actually just doing your job, there’s a couple things I could have done better.”

All those steps, along with continued development from his work with outside linebackers coach Joe Coniglio and defensive line coach Giff Smith, were evident to defensive coordinator Chris Shula in Verse’s work during practice.

“You can tell he’s really taken the techniques that Joe and Giff are really teaching him and applying them on the field,” Shula said. “And I think things have slowed down for him a little bit, and he’s playing really fast right now.”

Verse has one more week of work in Southern California before the Rams hold their mandatory minicamp in Maui. The loquacious Verse is looking forward to a return visit after vacationing there for first time earlier this year, but don’t expect to see him wading out in the Pacific Ocean during his free time.

“I don’t know what’s out in that water,” Verse said. “I’m good.”

