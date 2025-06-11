Kicker Daniel Carlson and punter AJ Cole put best feet forward for Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Neither took the easy path to get here. But because Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole persevered,…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) —

But because Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole persevered, the Las Vegas Raiders have perhaps the best kicker-punter duo in the NFL.

Las Vegas showed its appreciation to Cole by signing him late last month to an extension that briefly made him the league’s highest-paid punter.

Now the question is whether the Raiders will show the same kind of appreciation toward Carlson, who enters the final season of his four-year, $18.4 million deal.

“Going on year eight as a Raider now, that’s essentially been my whole career,” Carlson said. “Just honored to be a part of this historic organization and excited about where we’re headed this year and the direction we’re going as a program. So if (an extension) happens, I’d love that, but I’m focused on the football side.”

For kickers with at least 85 attempts over the past three seasons, Carlson was fifth in conversion rate at 89.3%. His 24 made field goals from 50 yards and beyond ranked fourth.

He’s also having to adjust to new kickoff rules for the second season in a row. The NFL changed its format last year, placing 10 kick coverage players at the opposing 40-yard line. Touchbacks put the ball at the 30.

Now touchbacks will begin possession at the 35 to encourage even more kickoff returns.

“It’s going to be hard as coaches to say, ‘Hey, let’s just give them the ball at the 35,’” Raiders special teams coach Tom McMahon said. “I think that’s the biggest thing that’s going to change with that new touchback rule.”

Carlson was effective in limiting the damage last season when he put the ball in play, which he did often with 68% of kickoffs resulting in touchbacks.

For those with at least 30 kickoffs last season, Carlson was second in the league in allowing 23 yards per kickoff return, just behind the 22.2 average of Greg Zuerlein of the New York Jets.

“There’s almost like some soccer skills that are popping up again, where it’s a little more feel, just because it’s a very different kick than a field goal,” Carlson said. “You don’t want to necessarily just kick it straight to the returner or anything like that.”

Adapting to new circumstances is nothing new for Carlson.

As a rookie in 2018 for Minnesota, he missed three field goals — two in overtime — in a 29-29 tie with NFC North rival Green Bay. The Vikings waived him the following day.

Carlson caught on with the then-Oakland Raiders — he’s one of four players left who played for the team in the Bay Area — and soon began to establish himself as the one of the league’s best kickers. He was a second-team AP All-Pro in 2021 and a first-teamer the next season.

Cole’s path was different, but like Carlson, became one of the top players at his position when the early odds appeared against him. Cole, who also began his NFL career in Oakland, entered minicamp in 2019 hoping just to remain on the roster after those three days.

He wound up beating out Johnny Townsend in training camp.

“I showed up to that minicamp and I really just felt like, ‘This could be it, and I’m going to go into every single one of these three days and I’m going to get all the juice I can,’” Cole said. “I’ve been trying to keep that same mentality, and I’m just on absolute borrowed time. I enjoy every single day. I don’t think there’s anybody that has more fun at work than I do. It’s just such a blessing.”

Cole has averaged at least 50 yards three of the past four seasons, a feat that only Ryan Stenhouse has matched in league history. He also is third in gross punting average (48.6 yards) and eighth in net average (42.1 yards) since his first season.

Such production earned Cole first-team All-Pro in 2021 and 2023.

And a contract extension.

Cole was rewarded with a four-year, $15.8 million deal on May 26 that included $11 million in guaranteed money. That gave him the distinction of being the NFL’s highest-paid punter, but this week was passed by two other players.

Not that Cole is complaining.

When asked if he planned a major purchase, he said that already had been made before signing the contract.

“All of my plants died, so we just re-landscaped our yard,” Cole said. “So I’m really excited that I get to stay here and watch those plants grow up. I don’t know if you guys have bought plants before, but they’re really, really expensive.

“So that was the big-ticket purchase — a couple of new queen palm trees in the backyard and a couple sweet Bay laurels on the side.”

