Jim Irsay’s daughters embrace his NFL legacy as they take their turn running the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Irsay did everything possible to prepare his three daughters for taking over his beloved Indianapolis Colts.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson now want to continue their late father’s legacy by chasing another Super Bowl trophy.

“His greatest love beyond his family was having the blessing to be a steward for the Indianapolis Colts,” Irsay-Gordon said. “It’s our privilege and honor to share this same responsibility and opportunity today.”

The sisters spoke at a news conference Tuesday, a day after the Colts announced the ownership transition featuring Irsay-Gordon as the team’s CEO with Foyt as executive vice president and Jackson chief brand officer.

Irsay-Gordon said their father’s “foremost wish” was to keep the Colts in the family. He died last month at age 65. He had long battled issues of health and addiction and had been far less visible following a fall at his home in December 2023.

“We’ve spent decades in our family business learning every aspect of our organization under our dad’s leadership,” Irsay-Gordon said. “It was sometimes trial by fire, and I’m forever grateful for the invaluable experience that I’ve gained. It has prepared me and my sisters for moments like today.”

Irsay started working in the Colts’ equipment room and took over as owner when his father Robert Irsay died in 1997.

Irsay-Gordon said she had to take a different path as a woman, interning in departments like marketing, administration and football operations. She said their father was so proud to see each of his daughters find her own niche in the franchise.

Foyt recalled countless training camps along with answering telephones at the front desk and working in marketing before working for the NFL in London. She returned to the Colts’ front office in 2007 and said she and her sisters all have the same horseshoe tattoo as their father symbolizing the franchise as family.

“We’ve been around the NFL and the team a long time,” Foyt said. “We’ve grown up here in Indy and the city. We just know the value of our commitment to the team and the city of Indianapolis is just as important as when he was there.”

The Irsay sisters had held the title of owner since 2012 when they were named vice chairs. Irsay-Gordon has represented the Colts at various NFL meetings since 2004. Jackson has been leading the family’s initiative to raise awareness of mental health.

Jackson called Tuesday “extremely bittersweet” as she and her sisters fulfill possibly their father’s biggest dream in taking over the Colts. She said Irsay knew he wouldn’t be able to see this moment in person, but that no decision will be made without them hearing his voice in the back of their minds.

“This is an extremely amazing opportunity, and we do not take that for granted in any way,” Jackson said.

