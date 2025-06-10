Jets’ Jermaine Johnson expected to be healthy in time to face Aaron Rodgers and Steelers in Week 1

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jermaine Johnson’s long-awaited comeback from a torn Achilles tendon is on track to happen the…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jermaine Johnson’s long-awaited comeback from a torn Achilles tendon is on track to happen the same day a former New York Jets teammate makes what’s sure to be a much-hyped return.

Week 1 at MetLife Stadium — against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“We actually were just texting last night,” a smiling Johnson said of Rodgers on Tuesday after the first practice of the Jets’ three-day mandatory minicamp. “It’s funny. But obviously, I’m excited, he’s excited.”

Johnson, a promising edge rusher who was coming off his first Pro Bowl selection, tore his right Achilles tendon in Week 2 last year and missed the rest of the season. Coach Aaron Glenn said the 2022 first-round draft pick should be “close” to being ready for training camp in July and could start on the physically unable to perform list, “but he’ll be ready for the season.”

During the early days of his recovery, Johnson was comforted by Rodgers, who made a comeback of his own last season after tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets in 2023. Rodgers was released by New York in the offseason, signed last week with Pittsburgh and made his practice debut with the Steelers on Tuesday.

“It was a pleasure having Aaron around and stuff like that and I wish him the best,” Johnson said. “But when I get between those lines, there’s no friends. And I think he knows that and he feels the same, so I’m excited.

“It’s just another game, but for me, it’s going to be my first game back and there’s a lot of emotions. And when my emotions run high, I tend to play pretty well.”

Johnson declined to say what he and Rodgers texted about Monday night, but acknowledged the quarterback was instrumental in helping get his mind right as he prepared for the tough recovery and rehabilitation.

“First thing he said, he’s like, ‘You’ll be good. You’ve got a 10-year-plus career here. You’re all right. Chalk it up,’” Johnson recalled. “It just kind of let me calm down a little bit and be able to gather myself and just take it on the chin and handle it and do a good job at it. So that’s how I’ve attacked it. Aaron’s been a tremendous help in so many ways.”

Despite the uncertainty over the injury, Glenn and the Jets showed their belief in Johnson as part of their defense moving forward when they picked up his fifth-year contract option, along with those of fellow 2022 first-rounders Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson.

“It was a big investment,” Johnson said. “They’ve seen enough of me and heard enough about me that they’re willing to dive into that for at least one more year. So it means a lot to me. I’m always a man of my word and a man of honor, so to me, that’s them lifting their end of the couch and now it’s my turn to lift my end of the couch.”

Johnson had 2 1/2 sacks in 14 games as a rookie after being drafted 26th overall out of Florida before breaking out with 7 1/2 in 2023 while starting all 17 games for New York. He also had 16 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss and returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown.

Then came the setback last season, just as he was blossoming into a force on the Jets’ defense.

“I cried a little bit like right after I got hurt,” Johnson said. “But I’m just a man a faith, so God wanted me to walk through this and I took it like that and, you know, embodied this rehab. And I have full confidence I’m gonna come back without missing a beat.”

The Jets are banking on that, envisioning Johnson as a key part of their pass rush.

Glenn was a member of the Detroit Lions staff that coached at the Senior Bowl in 2022, and Johnson left a lasting impression on him.

“He’s a hard-nosed, physical, violent player that’s very athletic that has the ability to win off the edge and make plays on the quarterback,” Glenn said. “Listen, you don’t get a lot of guys that have the athleticism as he does but still be strong and powerful to be able to hold against the run. So I’m excited to see that player get out there in training camp and going into the first game.

“So he’s going to be a huge part of what we’re doing. He knows that. But again, he understands what he’s got to get better at, too.”

