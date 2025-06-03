Indianapolis to host US Olympic swimming trials again in 2028 after last year’s record run

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The 2028 U.S. Olympic swimming trials will return to Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium after drawing record-breaking crowds…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The 2028 U.S. Olympic swimming trials will return to Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium after drawing record-breaking crowds last year in the first event held inside a football stadium.

USA Swimming officials made the announcement Tuesday in Indianapolis where this year’s national championships are being held this week. Dates for the event have not yet been announced.

Organizers intend to build three temporary pools on top of the NFL’s Colts’ home field — a 50-meter competition pool and two warm-up pools. The Indiana Convention Center, which is connected to the stadium, will host USA Swimming’s Toyota Aqua Zone.

Last year, more than 285,000 fans attended the nine-day trials. That was a 60% increase over previous events. Single session records also were shattered as television ratings increased 20% from the previous team trials in 2021. Organizers estimated the event helped generate $132 million in revenue for the city.

The 2024 trials also won the annual Fan Engagement Award and were a finalist for Sports Business Journal’s event of the year.

Indianapolis has a long and storied history with the Olympic swimming trials. The 2028 trials will mark the eighth time the city has hosted the event since 1924 when Johnny Weissmuller and Duke Kahanamoku were the stars.

Other familiar names who qualified for the U.S. Olympic teams include Amanda Beard, Janet Evans, Rowdy Gaines, Katie Ledecky, Ryan Lochte, Michael Phelps, Jenny Thompson and Dara Torres.

The 2028 Olympics will be held in Los Angeles and could again feature the brother-sister duo of Alex and Aaron Shackell, who swam for nearby Carmel High School.

