Giants using a swashbuckling approach to turnovers: ‘Be a damn pirate’

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants might have to walk the plank if they don’t get better at taking possessions away from opponents.

Sitting on the sideline during practice this offseason is a wooden chest – a “turnover chest,” if you will – that contains no gold, silver or jewels. But to the Giants, what does go in there is even more valuable.

When a defensive player gives the heave-ho to the offense by creating a turnover – an interception, a fumble recovery – he gets to place the football inside the chest while the entire unit celebrates.

“You’ll hear our guys say it and I say it ad nauseum: ‘Be a damn pirate,’” defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said Thursday before the Giants’ heated practice session that ended after tempers flared. “We’ve got to find ways to get the ball. And, again, you get what you emphasize. We’re making it a priority this year to make sure we find ways to get the ball.”

Last season, the Giants struggled to do so, finishing 28th in the NFL with only 15 takeaways. Their five total interceptions — no player had more than one — ranked 31st in the league, with only Cleveland having fewer with four.

New York upgraded its secondary by signing cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland during free agency. That should also help the Giants’ defensive front, which added first-rounder Abdul Carter to a pass-rushing group that includes Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, and has Dexter Lawrence anchoring the line.

Still, entering his second year running the Giants’ defense, Bowen was searching this offseason for a creative way to focus on forcing turnovers. And he found his inspiration from his son’s T-ball team — the Pirates, of course.

“Again, the main thing is emphasizing takeaways,” Bowen said. “We’ve got to get better at takeaways. Somehow got the idea of piracy, violent, attacking to steal possessions or goods, right?”

