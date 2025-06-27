Gerry Philbin, defensive end who helped Namath’s New York Jets win Super Bowl, dies at 83

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerry Philbin, a defensive end who helped the New York Jets shock the Baltimore Colts in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerry Philbin, a defensive end who helped the New York Jets shock the Baltimore Colts in the Super Bowl after the 1968 season, has died, the team announced Friday. He was 83.

The cause of death was dementia, Philbin’s family told ESPN.

Philbin spent nine seasons with the Jets and was a two-time All-AFL selection.

In the third Super Bowl on Jan. 12, 1969, the Jets and quarterback Joe Namath brought legitimacy to the AFL and turned the game into a must-watch event when they beat the NFL champion Baltimore Colts 16-7. Philbin led a defense that forced five turnovers and held the Colts to their lowest point total of the season. The NFL and AFL merged in 1970.

A native of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Philbin was a three-year starter at the University of Buffalo and was selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 1964 NFL draft. He chose to play for the AFL’s Jets instead and played 110 games over nine seasons for New York from 1964-72.

Although sacks did not become an official statistic until 1982, the Jets credit Philbin with 64 1/2 sacks, the fourth most in franchise history. He became part of the Jets’ Ring of Honor in 2011.

Philbin played his last season for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1973.

