Evan Engram embraces Sean Payton’s ‘Joker’ role but says it’s something he has to earn in Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Don’t call Evan Engram the “Joker” just yet.

The ninth-year tight end has embraced coach Sean Payton’s vision of him as a versatile player who can create mismatches for Denver’s offense, led by second-year QB Bo Nix.

When he signed a two-year, $23 million deal in the spring, Engram took to X and posted a GIF of the late Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance as the Joker in “The Dark Knight.”

On Thursday, however, Engram said he still needs to earn the moniker.

“That is a cool thing to just embrace,” Engram said. “Sean talks about it a lot. It was a big part of the pitch coming here. The fans are great here, so (the social media post) was just embracing that narrative a little bit. I definitely see that it is something that has to be earned with the way I work and the way that I learn the offense to gain the trust of Sean, Bo and the rest of the coaches and players.

“I think we have a bunch of Jokers on this team, honestly, that can have a great role on this offense. It is definitely something that I like to embrace, but it is also something that I am going to earn, too.”

Actually, Engram is probably the only member of the Broncos offense who fits Payton’s description of the Joker.

Last year, Payton described the Joker as “either a running back or tight end with exceptional ball skills and then you can work matchups. We’ve had that at the running back (position). Reggie Bush was the Joker, Darren Sproles and Alvin Kamara. Those were all unique players, not just in the running game, but they had passing game skill sets that allowed you to do multiple things.”

Payton was hoping tight end Greg Dulcich would turn into his Joker last season, but his propensity to drop passes squelched that notion and led to his release.

So, Payton entered free agency this year intent on landing the traditional hallmark of his offense, and he did so when Engram signed with the Broncos after three seasons in Jacksonville and five with the New York Giants.

Before Engram agreed to Denver’s offer, Payton and the rest of the Broncos’ brain trust had to sweat through Engram’s subsequent visit with the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers.

“Free agency is a crazy roller coaster,” said Engram, who was the 23rd overall pick by the Giants in 2017. “I took a visit to LA. It’s a great organization there, as well. I had a great visit with them, but the best place for me and my family was here in Denver. Just with the offense, the history here, the way the organization takes care of its players.”

On Thursday, the final day of organized team activities open to the media, Engram ran routes with receivers, not tight ends, and he stood out for his fluidity and his jersey number.

Asked why he chose No. 1, Engram said it was his number in high school. At Mississippi he wore No. 17, a number he revived with the Jaguars. So when the Broncos sent him a list of available numbers after he signed, he relayed the list to his family members, who all concurred he should wear No. 1 again.

“It’s a cool thing just to reconnect to the glory days of high school football,” Engram said.

Dobbins to Denver?

The Broncos could be adding a veteran running back to their roster. Free agent J.K. Dobbins plans to visit Denver a week ahead of the team’s mandatory minincamp.

“We’ll have a chance to visit with him and then we’ll see where it goes,” Payton said. “We really like the group right now that we’re working with. It’s just another opportunity to possibly bring in another good football player to help us win.”

The Broncos drafted R.J. Harvey out of Central Florida in the second round of the NFL draft in April. He is viewed as a potential three-down back and leads a relatively young group of rushers that includes second-year pros Blake Watson and Audric Estime, third-year player Jaleel McLaughlin and fourth-year pro Tyler Badie.

Dobbins gained a career-best 905 yards on 195 carries and tied his career high with nine rushing touchdowns last year with the Chargers despite missing four games with a sprained knee.

If he signs, Dobbins could become a big contributor in the Broncos’ backfield. The former second-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens has an extensive injury history, including an ACL tear in 2021 and a torn Achilles tendon in 2023.

