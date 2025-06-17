Live Radio
Chargers sign offensive lineman Elijah Ellis and waive tackle Tyler McLellan

The Associated Press

June 17, 2025, 9:48 PM

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed offensive lineman Elijah Ellis on Tuesday and waived tackle Tyler McLellan.

Ellis started all 13 games at left tackle as a senior at Marshall University last year. He helped the Thundering Herd average nearly 32 points a game and be among the nation’s top 20 rushing teams.

He transferred to Marshall after spending his first three seasons at Baylor, where he played nine games from 2021-23.

NFL News | Sports
