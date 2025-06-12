Brian Flores still finds joy running the Vikings defense after being passed over for head coach jobs

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings were in full-team drills during minicamp on Thursday, when an unexpected pre-snap alignment…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings were in full-team drills during minicamp on Thursday, when an unexpected pre-snap alignment by the defense prompted new center Ryan Kelly to ask coach Kevin O’Connell about the call he should make for blocking that play.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” O’Connell told Kelly, as he later recounted to reporters. “I’ve got no idea what they’re doing over there.”

Yes, that’s the Brian Flores effect on the Vikings offense, a recurring and welcomed feature of practice against one of the NFL ‘s most aggressively experimental defensive coordinators.

“It must’ve been pretty close to the end of the offseason program, because today he ran some stuff that I didn’t even know was in there,” O’Connell said. “That’s Flo. I challenge him all the time to do those things.”

The mad scientist behind the shape-shifting and fast-moving scheme is back for his third season with the Vikings, a pleasant surprise of sorts for a team that figured he’d have landed another head coach position by now. Flores interviewed for vacancies with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets in January, but he was passed over by all three clubs.

“Being able to sit in that interview setting and have a conversation for that role is obviously an honor, and those jobs went to guys who were certainly deserved,” Flores said. “It was a great experience, and I enjoyed it. I’m also very happy to be right where I am.”

Flores, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins after three seasons as their head coach from 2019-21, still has a racial discrimination lawsuit pending against the league in response to losing that job. But if there’s any bitterness Flores is harboring, he’s hiding it well. Since O’Connell hired him in 2023, he has embraced this experience with the Vikings and all that has come with it for him and his family.

The Vikings ranked fifth in the league in scoring defense last season after finishing 14th the year before. They were 28th in 2022 before he arrived. Successful spending in free agency helped enhance the depth chart, but Flores has also helped turn unheralded players such as safety Josh Metellus and linebacker Ivan Pace into key contributors.

Last season, the Vikings tied for the league lead with 33 takeaways, leading to a steady stream of on-field celebrations.

“My joy comes from watching them have excitement,” Flores said.

The frequent use of Metellus as an inside linebacker or an edge rusher was one way Flores has used unorthodox schemes to take advantage of his players’ quickness — of body and mind — and keep the opponent constantly guessing. On some third downs, in another example, he’d fill the line with stand-up pass rushers.

Spring practice is the time to tinker. Flores, in regular conversation with safety Harrison Smith, linebacker Blake Cashman or defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, is never afraid to try a new look. Why not see if it can work?

“He’s always trying to evolve. He’s always trying to be one step ahead,” edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel said. “That’s one thing I love about him.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.