Bo Melton’s team-first approach has Packers believing he could thrive as a two-way player

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s Bo Melton still considers himself a wide receiver first and foremost even as he spends part of the Packers’ minicamp working out at cornerback.

Melton also isn’t about to make any comparisons to Jacksonville Jaguars rookie receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, who proved his credentials as a two-way player while winning the Heisman Trophy at Colorado last season.

But he’s more than happy to test himself out in this role.

“It’s just something that came up,” Melton said Wednesday. “I want to give it a shot. I’m still a wide receiver, so I’m not really transitioning to cornerback, but if it works, it works.”

The 26-year-old Melton started giving cornerback a chance as the Packers opened their minicamp Tuesday, one day after Green Bay released two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander. The idea of testing Melton out on defense actually came up long before that.

Melton said it started shortly after the Packers signed Melton off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad in December 2022. Melton hasn’t played defense since high school — he says he worked out on defense early in his college career at Rutgers before getting assigned to receiver — but the Packers like the tackling ability he has shown on special teams.

“Coach (Matt) LaFleur came up and asked me, ‘Would you ever think about doing it?’“ Melton said. “I was like, ‘If it’s going to help the team, I might as well,’ you know what I mean? That’s my motto since I’ve been here. I’m a team-first guy.”

The scenario still caught his teammates by surprise.

Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine said he wasn’t aware of the possibility until Melton joined the defensive players in Tuesday’s practice. Melton insisted he told his teammates this might be happening, but nobody believed him.

Melton’s younger brother — Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton — also was stunned. Bo Melton didn’t tell his brother about it, so Max learned only after he went on social media Tuesday and saw evidence of Bo backpedaling like a cornerback.

“I’m like, ‘What the hell?’ … It’s just shocking. I’m still in shock,” Max Melton said from the Cardinals’ minicamp.

Max did say that he believes his brother can succeed as a cornerback. Bo agrees that this can work but realizes it will take time. That became apparent when a reporter brought up Hunter’s name during Melton’s time with reporters Wednesday.

“Travis is a different athlete, as everybody knows,” Melton said. “He’s a Heisman Trophy winner, won a lot of awards. I’m not going to compare myself to somebody that’s done that. But what I will say is I like to run for days.”

He also possesses a work ethic that has enabled him to stick on an NFL roster as an undrafted free agent.

Melton was on Green Bay’s practice squad late in the 2023 season when the Packers activated him for a critical game against the Minnesota Vikings. He caught six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s 33-10 victory.

The Packers signed him to their active roster shortly afterward, and he caught a touchdown pass in a playoff loss at San Francisco. He played all 17 games for the Packers last season as a reserve receiver and special teams contributor.

“I just love everything about the guy, how he shows up every day ready to compete and give his best effort,” LaFleur said.

The Packers are set with Keisean Nixon, Valentine and Nate Hobbs as their top three cornerbacks following Alexander’s departure, but they lack proven players behind them. Any contribution Melton could provide would add depth while increasing his value.

“It’s just a feel thing right now,” Melton said. “I still don’t know if it’s going to be true or not. Coach Matt, we’ll figure that out. When I meet with Coach, we’ll see what’s going on. Right now I’m just going to go train for wideout. I feel like that’s where I thrive at, that’s where I make plays at. And defense, if it comes, it comes.”

Valentine likes what he’s seen so far.

“He’s been embracing it,” Valentine said. “I’ve been trying to show him the ropes a little bit. Give him some DB 101. But he looks natural to me.”

Melton believes he can thrive in both spots. His younger brother is eager to find out, even as he gets ready for his own season about 1,800 miles away from Green Bay. Perhaps those cornerback skills run in the family.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how it unfolds, to be honest,” Max Melton said. “I’m just excited.”

AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Tempe, Arizona, contributed to this report.

