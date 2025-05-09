The 49ers waive 2022 second-round defensive end Drake Jackson

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers waived defensive lineman Drake Jackson on Friday, cutting ties with their…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers waived defensive lineman Drake Jackson on Friday, cutting ties with their second-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft.

Jackson was waived with a failed physical designation after missing the last season and a half with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee. Jackson played 23 games for the Niners in 2022-23 with six sacks — half of them coming in the 2023 season opener at Pittsburgh.

Jackson was the first player taken by the 49ers in a draft class that has produced only one consistent starter in quarterback Brock Purdy, who was taken with the final pick of that draft.

San Francisco traded away its first-round pick that year in a deal to move up to draft Trey Lance in 2021 and had previously moved on from third-rounders Tyrion Davis-Price and Danny Gray.

The only players from that class on the current roster besides Purdy are backups Spencer Burford, Kalia Davis and Nick Zakelj.

San Francisco also added depth at offensive tackle on Friday by signing former Philadelphia first-round pick Andre Dillard and former Tennessee starter Nicholas Petit-Frere. They will compete with recently signed D.J. Humphries to be the swing tackle behind starters Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz.

San Francisco also signed cornerback Dallis Flowers. Offensive lineman Jalen McKenzie was waived and cornerback Tre Tomlinson was waived with an injury designation.

The 49ers also signed eight of their 11 draft picks: third-rounders Nick Martin and Upton Stout; fourth-rounder Jordan Watkins; fifth-rounders Jordan James and Marques Sigle; and seventh-rounders Connor Colby, Kurtis Rourke and Junior Bergen.

San Francisco signed five undrafted rookies before its rookie minicamp: running back Corey Kiner, offensive lineman Drew Moss, receiver Isaiah Neyor; cornerback Jakob Robinson and defensive Sebastian Valdez.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.