Steelers GM Omar Khan says trading talented but mercurial WR George Pickens was right for both sides

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan wasn’t planning to trade wide receiver George Pickens.

Then the Dallas Cowboys called with an offer Khan couldn’t pass up, and after three years of trying to balance Pickens’ dazzling behavior on the field with his petulance off it, Khan decided it was time to move on.

Pittsburgh sent Pickens to Dallas on Wednesday in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2026 draft and a fifth-rounder in 2027. The Cowboys get a sixth-round choice in two years.

“We just kind of talked about it, you know, (and had) lots of serious conversation, honest conversations,” Khan said Friday. “And we just felt that a fresh start for both sides was the right thing.”

Pickens was about to enter the final year of the rookie deal he signed after being selected in the second round in 2022. While he caught 174 passes for 2,841 and 12 touchdowns across three seasons, he also consistently found himself making headlines for something other than catching a football, be it fighting opponents, getting fined for writing an expletive on his eye black, or inattentiveness to downfield blocking.

Khan declined to describe Pickens’ tenure as a “disappointment,” pointing out there were plenty of exciting moments when Pickens flashed his freakish ability.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin almost uniformly backed Pickens despite the missteps, save for one occasion last season when Tomlin said it was time for Pickens “to grow up” after he drew two penalties for taunting during a victory over Cincinnati last December.

Khan declined to speculate whether Pickens would have held out (or even held in) during organized team activities and minicamp, a tactic star outside linebacker T.J. Watt and former wide receiver Diontae Johnson have done in the past.

While the club had planned to go into the season with Pickens and recently acquired DK Metcalf paired together, Khan remains confident in the group behind Metcalf, which includes Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scott Miller and veteran Robert Woods, who signed last week.

The team could also explore bringing in another veteran before training camp starts, one of many variables at play for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers remain in a holding pattern in regards to four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is continuing to weigh whether to return for a 21st season. The club has not set a firm deadline and all options remain on the table not just at quarterback, but elsewhere.

“We want to get good players, good people, and you know we’re chasing a championship,” Khan said. “And every decision we make is based on trying to win a championship not only in the future but this year. I mean, we’re focused on trying to win a championship this year.”

