Panthers release veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, rule out Jonathan Brooks for the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers released veteran Jadeveon Clowney on Thursday after selecting two edge rushers in the NFL draft.

Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, had 5 1/2 sacks last season for the Panthers.

He had one year left on his two-year, $20 million contract.

The Panthers drafted Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton in the second round and Mississippi’s Princely Umanmielen in the third round in last month’s NFL draft with an eye to getting younger at the position. Carolina also signed free agent Patrick Jones II in free agency.

Carolina’s other edge rushers include D.J. Wonnum, DJ Johnson, Amare Barno, Kenny Dyson, Thomas Incoom and 2021 second-round pick Boogie Basham.

The Panthers also placed running Jonathon Brooks, the team’s second-round pick in 2024, on the physically unable to perform list — meaning he will not play in 2025. Brooks re-tore the ACL in his knee as a rookie in Week 14 after suffering a similar injury to the same knee during his final season at the University of Texas.

The Panthers had prepared for just such a scenario with Brooks, adding depth to the running back room this offseason by signing free agent Rico Dowdle from the Dallas Cowboys and drafting Trevor Etienne from Georgia in the fourth round.

Carolina also waived tight end convert Colin Granger, a former college basketball player, as part of an injury settlement. The team also released tight end Jordan Matthews and receiver Dax Milne, and waived receiver T.J. Luther, offensive lineman Andrew Raym and defensive tackle Jerrod Clark.

