Jaguars release WR Gabe Davis, moving on 14 months after signing him to a $39M contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran receiver Gabe Davis on Wednesday, moving on nearly 14 months after signing him to a three-year, $39 million contract in free agency.

The Jaguars designated it as a post-June 1 cut, meaning it will cost them $5.7 million against the salary cap in 2025 instead of $20.3 million. Nonetheless, Jacksonville’s new decision makers clearly thought it would be better to to take on dead money than have Davis on the roster as a fourth or fifth receiver.

Davis, 26, is still recovering from a torn meniscus in his left knee sustained in mid-November and likely would have started the season on the physically unable to perform list. But he really became expendable once the Jaguars traded up to select two-way star Travis Hunter with the second pick in the NFL draft. They also signed speedy receiver Dyami Brown to a one-year, $10 million deal in free agency.

Throw in Brian Thomas Jr., who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, and the Jaguars didn’t see how Davis would fit — especially since he didn’t contribute much on special teams in five NFL seasons.

Davis played in 10 games last year, with nine starts, and finished with 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He caught 163 passes for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns in four years with Buffalo. He had six more TD receptions in the playoffs.

The 6-foot-2 Davis grew up in nearby Orlando and was supposed to be a bigger target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But his role never materialized despite a deal that included $24 million guaranteed, and first-time general manager James Gladstone and first-time head coach Liam Coen are moving forward with Hunter and Thomas as Lawrence’s 1-2 punch for the foreseeable future.

Cutting Davis is the latest and most costly offensive adjustment made by Jacksonville’s new regime. The team replaced two offensive linemen — retiring center Mitch Morse and guard Brandon Scherff — traded veteran receiver Christian Kirk to Houston and cut veteran tight end Evan Engram.

The Jags also drafted two linemen, two running backs and made a splashy move to get Hunter to replace some of the losses.

