Indianapolis Colts sign 7 of 8 draft picks, add 15 undrafted players as rookie minicamp opens

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts made quick work of getting their draft picks under contract, announcing Friday they had signed seven of eight selections including first-round pick Tyler Warren.

Indy took Warren No. 14 overall last month. The versatile, 2024 John Mackey Award winner from Penn State as the best tight end in college football is expected to provide a major upgrade at a position that produced some of the lowest stats in the NFL last year.

That leaves second-round pick JT Tuimoloau, an edge rusher from Ohio State, as the only remained unsigned draft pick.

Indy also announced it signed 15 undrafted rookies, waived two players and gave safety Marcel Debo the franchise’s international player exemption.

The other signed draft picks are cornerback Justin Walley, offensive lineman Jalen Travis, running back DJ Giddens, quarterback Riley Leonard, defensive lineman Tim Smith and safety Hunter Wohler.

The announcements came as Indy held the first of two days of rookie minicamps this weekend.

