Chargers sign WR Dalevon Campbell out of South Carolina

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed wide receiver Dalevon Campbell on Monday.

He led South Carolina with a 26-yard receiving average last season. He previously played two seasons at Nevada, where he earned honorable mention All-Mountain West honors in 2023, and three seasons at Illinois, where he redshirted in 2019.

In another move, the team waived center-guard Bucky Williams.

