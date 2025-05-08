Cardinals rookie cornerback Will Johnson ready to show his talent

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Will Johnson’s first few moments as a member of the Arizona Cardinals weren’t the best, with…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Will Johnson’s first few moments as a member of the Arizona Cardinals weren’t the best, with the cornerback still seething because of his fall from a potential top-10 pick to the second round because of injury concerns.

Two weeks later, he’s in a much better mood.

“Happy to be here, happy to get to work and happy to see what’s to come,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s demeanor has improved for many reasons, but mainly because his drop to the No. 47 overall selection meant he landed in Arizona. The Cardinals believe they’re an up-and-coming franchise under third-year coach Jonathan Gannon after finishing with an 8-9 record last season, which was a four-win improvement over 2023.

Now they’re embarking on a defensive overhaul in an effort to return to the postseason for the first time since 2021. The Cardinals have made it clear that the 22-year-old Johnson is one of the centerpieces for that effort.

He’ll get his first chance to reward that confidence on Friday, when the team opens rookie minicamp.

“You can tell they’re trying to win,” Johnson said. “They’ve got a lot of pieces on offense and you can tell they’re trying to get those same pieces on defenses to make it all come together. We’ve just got to get to work and prove we’re great players.”

The Cardinals used six of their seven picks during April’s draft on defensive players, adding Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen III at No. 16 before grabbing Johnson, who was a vital contributor during Michigan’s run to a national title in 2023.

Arizona also added Oregon edge rusher Jordan Burch in the third round, Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon in the fourth, Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke in the fifth and Nevada safety Kitan Crawford in the seventh. The only offensive player taken was Texas guard Hayden Conner.

The Cardinals also spent plenty of money on the defense during free agency, adding several veteran pieces, including Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Johnson said.

There is little concern about Johnson’s ability on the field, but slightly more angst about his injury history. He played in just six games last season with the Wolverines, missing several weeks while dealing with turf toe. There was also a hamstring issue that kept him out of Michigan’s pro day during the pre-draft process.

But the real red flag seems to be a knee issue that required surgery in 2023. Johnson said the injury hasn’t bothered him since and has been adamant there are no lingering effects.

“It’s all good,” Johnson said. “Ready to go.”

Johnson said he’s ready to play for Gannon, a high-energy coach who as a coordinator helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2022 before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs. Gannon’s specialty is coaching defensive backs and the Cardinals have used lots of draft capital on the position the past few years, adding Garrett Williams in 2023, Max Melton in 2024 and now Johnson.

Much like Johnson, Williams fell to the third round in the ’23 draft because of injury concerns. He was coming off a torn ACL but has quickly grown into a key contributor.

Williams, Melton and Johnson could all have a major role this fall.

“He’s just very passionate about it, and you got to love someone who is passionate,” Johnson said of Gannon. “He cares about his players and is a player’s coach. That the kind of guy I want to play for.”

Johnson called Gannon’s defensive system a “cornerback’s dream” because it gives players the opportunity to play several different styles. For a confident player who feels he was overlooked during the draft, it’s just the kind of opportunity he was expecting.

“I’ve been able to move on, it’s just motivation,” Johnson said. “I know there’s going to be something special here, so I’m excited for it.”

