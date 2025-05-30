Buffalo Bills promote Terrance Gray to assistant GM role under Brandon Beane

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray was elevated to the role of assistant…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray was elevated to the role of assistant general manager in a series of promotions and additions that GM Brandon Beane announced Friday for his front-office staff.

Gray is entering his ninth season in Buffalo, and previously held the title of director of player personnel. He joins Brian Gaine as the Bills second assistant GM.

Gray has 23 seasons of NFL experience, and joined the Bills in 2017 as part of Beane’s initial staff. He previously worked in scouting roles with the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs.

In other notable moves, the team’s analytics specialist Dennis Lock was promoted to the title of vice president of football research. RJ Webb moves up the ranks in becoming a college area scout, and Jay Hill was promoted to become the team’s BLESTO college scout.

Andie Gosper was promoted to assistant to the GM, with former University of North Carolina player personnel analyst MaryKathleen Collins hired to fill Gosper’s previous role as player personnel coordinator.

