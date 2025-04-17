Super Bowl champion Eagles have some holes to fill in the NFL draft

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Think Howie Roseman cares the Eagles are slotted to have the last pick in the first round…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Think Howie Roseman cares the Eagles are slotted to have the last pick in the first round of the NFL draft?

Well, no, the point, of course, is that the 32nd pick means that Philadelphia won the Super Bowl. The Eagles, or any team, would pick 32nd as long as it means earning it with a championship.

Still basking in their second Super Bowl win in franchise history, the Eagles will gladly take the low pick in exchange.

But picking 32nd hardly worries Roseman, the general manager and architect of each Super Bowl win.

Take a look at last year’s haul: First round: cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, a Super Bowl starter; second round: cornerback Cooper DeJean, who was responsible for one of the great pick-6s in the Super Bowl; third round: edge rusher Jalyx Hunt had a half-sack in the Super Bowl.

Roseman and the Eagles scouting department strike gold more often than they strike out in the draft.

“It goes back to making the right picks,” Roseman said. “You need a little luck.”

Luck plays a small role.

Another reason for the Eagles to feel confident about the draft — #HowieSZN, as it’s called in Philly — is their successful draft class the year after they won the Super Bowl in the 2017 season. The Eagles picked tight end Dallas Goedert, defensive stalwarts Avonte Maddox and Josh Sweat and offensive lineman Jordan Mailata in the 2018 draft.

The Eagles could be just as aggressive as they were in the 2016 draft when they traded up with Cleveland to take quarterback Carson Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick. Roseman certainly hasn’t ruled out a similarly bold swap.

“Being aggressive has always been part of my DNA,” Roseman said.

Needs

Tight end is the big one. The Eagles seem poised to part ways with Goedert and should be in the market for his successor. Penn State’s Tyler Warren is considered the top prospect in the class.

Warren, or any new tight end, could ease his way into playing time as he’s surrounded by a successful veteran group of receivers. The Eagles could also use a No. 3 receiver if they don’t keep Jahan Dotson, whom they acquired from Washington during training camp last year.

The Eagles have depth needs all over at defense after losing Sweat, James Bradberry, Darius Slay and a few others via free agency or trade.

Don’t need

The Eagles are set at QB, not just with Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, but they remain bullish on backup Tanner McKee.

Running back? Scratch a No. 1 back off the list as long as they have 2,000-yard rusher Saquon Barkley signed as the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

Draft spots

The Eagles also have picks in the second round (64), third round (96), fourth round (134) and four picks in the fifth round. They have no sixth- or seventh-round picks — always subject to change with Roseman calling the shots.

The more picks, Roseman noted, the more “opportunities to get aggressive.”

“With that comes risk,” he said.

It’s what Roseman loves about the draft.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.