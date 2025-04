CHICAGO (AP) — Steve McMichael, star on Chicago Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl championship team, dies at 67 after battle with…

CHICAGO (AP) — Steve McMichael, star on Chicago Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl championship team, dies at 67 after battle with ALS.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.