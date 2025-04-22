Steelers say their NFL draft plans don’t rely on the unknown playing status of Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide whether he wants to play in 2025. Yet coach…

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide whether he wants to play in 2025.

Yet coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan stressed Tuesday that Rodgers’ uncertain status will not impact how they approach this week’s NFL draft.

The Steelers have the 21st overall pick in Thursday night’s first round and have needs across the roster, most notably along the defensive line and at quarterback, where Mason Rudolph and Skyler Thompson are the only two players under contract.

Khan said the plan is to have that number double by the time the team reports to training camp in late July, and that “all options are on the table” on how the club might add whoever those two quarterbacks end up being to the roster.

The 41-year-old Rodgers toured Pittsburgh’s facility in March and said last week that he remains in contact with the Steelers, but added that current circumstances in his personal life have taken precedence over whatever might be left of his career.

The group of quarterbacks in the draft isn’t particularly deep, though Khan said multiple times it’s a “good group.” The Steelers brought in four prospects for a pre-draft visit, including potential first-rounders Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders.

Tomlin called his time with Sanders “productive” and said that the focus was on football, not Sanders’ father, Colorado coach and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

“There’s a toughness there (in Shedeur) that doesn’t get talked about enough,” Tomlin said. “There’s a competitive spirit there that doesn’t get talked about enough. I know he is very talented and has made a lot of plays for his university and his team, but the intangible qualities displayed on tape were impressive to me.”

The Steelers don’t have a ton of draft capital, having sent a second-round pick to Seattle for wide receiver DK Metcalf in March. While there’s a chance they could trade into the second round, Khan doesn’t seem interested in including talented but immature wide receiver George Pickens in whatever package it might take to make it happen. Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

“We’re glad we have George and DK here,” Khan said. “I think they’re going to be exciting for everyone to watch.”

Pittsburgh used more than half of its 30 pre-draft visits on running backs or defensive linemen. The Steelers let Najee Harris leave in free agency, leaving Jaylen Warren as the most experienced back on the roster. Tomlin expressed confidence that Warren is ready to be a feature back, but it is highly likely that Pittsburgh will use at least one of its six selections on another ball carrier to throw into the mix.

There are a ton of options along an exceptionally deep class of defensive linemen. The Steelers are looking for reinforcements up front to complement 35-year-old four-time All-Pro Cam Heyward. Pittsburgh was pushed around by opponents during a five-game skid to end the season.

No matter how the draft shakes out, the Rodgers’ question doesn’t appear to be going anywhere until the four-time MVP makes up his mind for good. The Steelers don’t seem to be in any rush to hear from him.

Asked if he was OK with the idea of Rodgers not participating in organized team activities or minicamp next month should Rodgers remain uncommitted at that point, Tomlin shrugged.

“I hadn’t pondered those things to be quite honest with you,” the NFL’s longest-tenured head coach said.

