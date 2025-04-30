Steelers release veteran defensive tackle Montravius Adams

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The youth movement along the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line took another significant step on Wednesday when the…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The youth movement along the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line took another significant step on Wednesday when the team released eight-year veteran Montravius Adams.

The move to cut Adams — who had one year left on his contract — came less than a week after Pittsburgh selected two defensive tackles in the NFL draft. The Steelers took former Oregon standout Derrick Harmon 21st overall and added Iowa’s Yahya Black in the fifth round.

Adams, 29, made 21 starts across three-plus seasons in Pittsburgh, appearing in 46 games. The 6-foot-4, 304-pound Adams was a space-eater in the middle of the Steelers’ defensive front, getting 72 tackles but just one sack in Pittsburgh.

Adams began his career in Green Bay in 2017 after the Packers nabbed him in the third round of the draft. He played four seasons in Green Bay primarily as a reserve. He moved on to New Orleans in 2021 before the Steelers claimed him off waivers in the middle of that season.

Pittsburgh is looking to shore up a defensive line that was frequently bullied during a five-game losing streak to end the season, most notably in a playoff loss to Baltimore in which the Steelers gave up 299 yards rushing to Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and company.

