Rams complete small NFL draft by picking just 6 players, tied for fewest in franchise history

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are hoping they got quality in the NFL draft, because they sure didn’t get quantity.

The Rams made only six selections in the three-day draft, their fewest since 2016 and tied for the fewest in franchise history. They traded up three times Saturday, giving up all four of their sixth-round selections and a fourth-round pick in 2026 to make sure they could get three players they wanted in the fourth and fifth rounds.

General manager Les Snead said he got aggressive because he saw his pool of preferred players drying up fast.

“It was starting to get thin, so we said, ‘You know what? Instead of waiting and let the draft happen to you, let’s go attack the draft,’” Snead said. “When you do that, you have to give up some picks, but we thought that was the more appropriate thing to do as this thing evolved.”

Los Angeles also made only six picks in 2016 when Snead traded his first four selections as part of the massive package to get Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall selection. The Rams also drafted just six players in 1997 when they traded up to get future Hall of Famer Orlando Pace with the No. 1 pick.

The Rams’ strategy this year was rooted in the front office’s belief in the current roster, which still contains most of the players who finished last season on a 9-3 run to win the NFC West before beating Minnesota and pushing the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to the limit in the postseason.

Los Angeles found multiple starters in each of the past two drafts and undrafted free-agent classes. Nearly all of those players are still on the team.

“When you have a roster where there’s players coming back with starting experience, it’s less wide-open spots,” Snead said. “If we had brought in 14 draftees, it’s probably a hard roster to make.”

The Rams’ four picks Saturday were Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter, Ohio State defensive tackle Ty Hamilton, Mississippi linebacker Chris Paul Jr. and Pittsburgh receiver Konata Mumpfield.

Los Angeles traded out of the first round Thursday, skipping that round for the eighth time in nine years, before adding Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson and Michigan edge rusher Josaiah Stewart on day 2.

“It’s six players that we have a lot of appreciation for,” coach Sean McVay said. “You’re not reaching. That was part of the reason we were able to do some of the things we did.”

No DBs

The Rams improbably didn’t pick a defensive back, which was widely perceived to be their position of greatest need. They even passed on Michigan’s Will Johnson, widely perceived as the top cornerback in the draft, when he was still available in the second round due to concerns about his knee.

Snead and McVay acknowledged the Rams’ interest in a potential reunion with Jalen Ramsey, who seems likely to be traded by the Miami Dolphins. That acquisition is still miles away from being likely, and it isn’t the reason the Rams didn’t pick a defensive back.

“There still is a lot of layers — contract, compensation, different things like that — but there is a tremendous amount of appreciation that we have for Jalen, the time that we spent,” McVay said. “He and I have really stayed in touch.”

More beef

The Rams gave up a fourth-round selection in 2026 to move up 48 spots into the fifth round, where they selected Ohio State defensive tackle Ty Hamilton. It’s a steep price for a fifth-round choice, particularly at a position where the Rams appear to be well-stocked, but they apparently loved Hamilton’s strength.

Hamilton was a 16-game starter in the middle of the Buckeyes’ national championship defense. His older brother, DaVon, is heading into his sixth season with Jacksonville.

Hamilton will vie for playing time as a backup behind Braden Fiske, nose tackle Kobie Turner and free-agent signee Poona Ford.

They love RBs

Snead again demonstrated he doesn’t subscribe to the conventional wisdom that running backs have low draft value. The Rams have chosen a running back in eight consecutive drafts, including four in the first four rounds.

Snead sacrificed a sixth-round pick to move up 10 spots in the fourth round Saturday to get Hunter, an All-Southeastern Conference first-team selection for Snead’s alma mater last season while rushing for 1,201 yards and eight TDs.

CP LB

Paul is a versatile linebacker who could fill an immediate need on the interior for defensive coordinator Chris Shula’s group. He spent three seasons at Arkansas before moving last year to Ole Miss, where he broke out with 88 tackles, including 11 for loss, and 3 1/2 sacks.

Paul, who was already wearing a Rams hat moments after being drafted, should have a chance to win a job in training camp with a team that rarely assigns high value to linebackers.

