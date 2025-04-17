Pats’ Vrabel believes they can get protection for QB, impact player with No. 4 pick in NFL draft

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots began their offseason makeover with lots of money to spend and plenty…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots began their offseason makeover with lots of money to spend and plenty of holes to fill on the roster.

They’ve made some headway in free agency, including signing former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams to a four-year, $104 million deal. They also added four-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs and edge rusher Harold Landry, to begin the remaking of a team coming off back-to-back 4-13 seasons.

High expectations surround Mike Vrabel as he prepares for his first season as coach of the franchise where he won three Super Bowls as a player. And he looks at the NFL draft as another opportunity to accelerate the process of building the Patriots back to relevancy.

New England brought in some proven veterans to help Vrabel establish his baseline culture. Armed with the fourth pick in the first round and nine total selections, the franchise is now in a position to add multiple young players that can make an immediate impact.

“You can’t win and you can’t do what we want to do with just a bunch of good dudes. That’s not going to get it done,” Vrabel said.

The question is who exactly will be available at No. 4 that is both ready to play, and fits one of the Patriots’ needs?

New England doesn’t need a quarterback, with Drake Maye coming off a rookie season that highlighted his skill set and room for growth. But they do need players for him to throw the ball to, and some help on the offensive line to protect him.

The Patriots also are still reconfiguring a defense that Vrabel wants to see embody a faster and more attacking style.

He’s hopeful he can fill in some gaps at the draft.

“You want to come out of it with some starters. You want to come out of it with some depth and role players that can build the strength and the depth of the roster,” Vrabel said. “Ultimately they’ll come in and define their role.”

Needs: WR, LT, DE

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is a top prospect after starring as both a receiver and cornerback at Colorado the past two seasons. He could give New England a jolt at either position.

Former Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter visited the Patriots’ team facility during the pre-draft process and was called “dynamic” and a “defensive pass rusher” by Vrabel.

But there is a strong chance neither will be available by the time the Patriots are ready to pick at No. 4 behind the Titans, Browns and Giants.

If that’s the case, the priority could shift to the O-line and possibly LSU’s Will Campbell as someone with the talent to protect Maye’s blindside this upcoming season.

Don’t need: QB, TE

With Maye and Josh Dobbs, the Patriots appear to be set at QB and the same goes at tight end with Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper on the roster.

Aggression vs. patience

Holding picks in every round except the fifth, the Patriots have the ability to move around on the draft board.

Vrabel is expecting opportunities to do both, though he said there have yet to be any conversations with Tennessee or Cleveland.

“I think there’s a lot of possibilities. There could be players that we covet on the board that are there at a certain point. We have to determine how far we are away from where that player is. That’d be the same thing when you talk about trading back,” Vrabel said. “Sometimes, they’re good offers. Sometimes they’re not so good offers.”

