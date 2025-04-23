Panthers won’t host fans at training camp for 2 years because of construction at practice fields

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers fans will have to wait until at least 2027 before watching the team go…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers fans will have to wait until at least 2027 before watching the team go through drills at training camp.

The team announced on Wednesday that it will be unable to host fans at its new Charlotte-based training camp site because of ongoing construction of the team’s new indoor practice facility, which is being completed in phases to maximize the amount of field space.

Only one practice will be open for fans, which is the team’s annual FanFest held inside Bank of American Stadium on Aug. 2.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young said on a conference call Wednesday the news is “super unfortunate.”

“We love that fan interaction, the support, the community, the environment that is really one of the highlights of the year for us,” Young said. “That is something we are definitely going to miss.”

The Panthers held training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, for decades, but owner David Tepper moved it to Charlotte last year.

