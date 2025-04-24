Panthers select Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan with No. 8 pick in NFL draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers selected Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 overall pick in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers selected Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night after he got a strong endorsement from quarterback Bryce Young.

McMillan said the third-year QB told him he openly encouraged Panthers general manager Dan Morgan and coach Dave Canales to draft him after they worked out together last summer at the 3DQB football camp in California.

“Bryce, he’s been telling them, ‘Hey, we need to pick this guy,’” McMillan said. “Although I feel like I did what I needed to do to be in this position, I give credit to Bryce for vouching for me and ultimately for them taking the chance on me.”

The two have a history together, having competed at rival high schools in California.

McMillan recalls Young leading national powerhouse Mater Dei to a 46-37 win over his school, Servite High, in a nationally televised game. He walked away believing that Young, who would go on to win the Heisman Trophy at Alabama, was the best high school player in the country.

McMillan said he was surprised when Young struggled at the beginning of his NFL career, but believes the QB regained his swagger toward the end of last season.

Now he says they have a head start on bringing the “Cali-to-Cali connection” to Carolina.

“He’s someone I looked up to growing up,” McMillan said of Young, who was two years ahead of him in high school. “To be able to finally be on his team and fortunate enough to catch his passes, I feel like the sky is the limit for both of us in this offense.”

The Panthers selected wide receiver Xavier Legette from South Carolina with the 31st overall pick in 2024, but felt like they needed to add more firepower on offense. The move makes sense given that the team’s other starting wide receiver, Adam Thielen, will turn 35 in August.

The 6-foot-4, 219-pound McMillan could provide immediate help.

He was a first-team All-American last season and ranked third in the FBS with 1,319 receiving yards while averaging 15.7 yards per catch. He led the Wildcats with 84 receptions and had eight touchdown catches.

“I think the thing that pops off the tape about Tet is just how smooth he is and his body control and his ability to adjust to all types of throws,” Morgan said. “His catch radius and his hands are elite. He catches everything outside his frame. He can win the jump ball down the field and in the red zone. He had 18 touchdowns the past two years, so he puts the ball in the end zone.”

McMillan becomes the first Arizona receiver to be chosen in the first round.

He set a school record with 3,423 yards receiving, breaking the mark previously held by current Arizona wide receivers coach Bobby Wade. He set another school record and caught the eyes of scouts with a 304-yard receiving game against New Mexico.

Canales raved about McMillan’s ability to make cuts at the top of his routes.

“The guy is a baller,” Canales said. “There is a simple way to look at it and that is to watch film and (that is where) the ballers show up and make plays in big moments, and they are always looking to do something special.”

The Panthers opted to improve their offense in the first round instead of addressing a defense that was the league’s worst last season.

Carolina allowed a league-high 31.4 points and 404.5 yards per game in 2024, including a whopping 179.8 yards on the ground, and Georgia edge rusher Tavon Walker was believed to be high on Carolina’s draft board.

However, the Panthers felt they had flexibility to take an offensive player after addressing the defense in free agency by spending nearly $250 million. Carolina signed defensive tackles Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, linebackers Pat Jones II and Christian Rozeboom and safety Tre’Von Moehrig. The team also re-signed cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson.

Morgan said the Panthers entertained trade calls, but weren’t going to make a move unless they received an extraordinary offer. They stuck to their draft board and took McMillan.

Now, McMillan said, “I’m ready to take Carolina to the next level.”

