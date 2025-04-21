NFL Draft: How to watch, dates, draft order and potential top picks

Miami quarterback Cam Ward is still the favorite to be taken No. 1 overall when the Tennessee Titans kick off…

After that, it’s anyone’s guess.

Colorado’s two-way star, Travis Hunter, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Penn State’s Abdul Carter, Michigan’s Mason Graham and LSU’s Will Campbell are all expected to be selected early. There’s also a bit of a running back renaissance in the NFL these days, with teams eyeing Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton in the first round.

Ward has tried to solidify his status as the top pick over the last few months, working out for all 32 NFL teams at Miami’s on-campus pro day.

“They finally got to see me throw in person. That should be all they need to see,” Ward said. “At the end of the day, if they want to give me the pick or not, I’m going to be happy with whatever team I go to. I just want to play football.”

Advanced analytics have de-emphasized the running back position over the past decade, but the performances of stars like Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley and Baltimore’s Derrick Henry have front offices thinking more about spending a high pick on the position.

The three-day draft will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, which is the home of the Green Bay Packers.

Here are a few things to know about the upcoming draft:

When is the NFL draft?

The first round will be on Thursday beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The second and third rounds are on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The fourth through seventh rounds are on Saturday beginning at noon ET.

How do I watch the NFL draft?

All three days will be televised on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

Who will be the top picks in the NFL draft?

Ward and Sanders are the top quarterback prospects, though they won’t necessarily be the first two picks like Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels in 2024 and Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud in 2023.

Carter and Hunter are also highly rated prospects, meaning that a non-QB could be the No. 1 overall selection for the first time since defensive end Travon Walker was the top pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

For more information on the top picks, here is the mock draft by AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi.

What is the NFL draft order?

These were the selections in the first round of the 2024 draft. Here are the teams that currently possess the top 10 picks of the upcoming draft.

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

