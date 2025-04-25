NFL and Nike introduce Rivalries uniform program

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike and the NFL will highlight rivalries over the next four seasons through a new uniform…

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike and the NFL will highlight rivalries over the next four seasons through a new uniform program.

The league and Nike announced the launch of the Rivalries Program on Friday during the second round of the NFL draft. Teams from the AFC East and NFC West will wear specially designed uniforms and fan gear for one home game against a division rival this season.

Rivalries uniforms will be included in a team’s uniform lineup for three years after introduction, in addition to existing alternate uniforms.

The program will expand to the AFC South and NFC North in 2026, followed by NFC East and AFC West teams in 2027, and the AFC North and NFC South in 2028.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.