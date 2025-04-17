New-look Jaguars alter approach to the NFL draft in hopes of finding ‘intangibly rich’ players

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — With a new general manager and a new head coach, the Jacksonville Jaguars are taking a…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — With a new general manager and a new head coach, the Jacksonville Jaguars are taking a new approach to the NFL draft.

And it’s far from traditional, even though it’s modeled after the Los Angeles Rams.

General manager James Gladstone and coach Liam Coen didn’t host any top-30 visits, didn’t attend any college pro days and didn’t hold a scouting event for local players. They did travel to the NFL combine in Indianapolis in February, but there’s a chance they won’t return in future years.

“There’s a lot of layers to not doing those facility visits,” Gladstone said Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, first-time GM said recency bias could be a factor, pointing out players who visit closer to the draft might potentially have a leg up over those who came in earlier. The Jaguars also noted how players prep for those interviews and are typically on their best behavior.

“The sourced intel from those who have lived with these individuals is likely to be more accurate than me sitting down with a prospect for a short period of time and attempting to dissect who that human being is,” Gladstone said. “I don’t view myself as having this extreme superpower of deciphering the complexity of a person in an hour, right? …

“There are other mechanisms that we tend to lean into to help us determine whether or not a player is, in fact, a fit for us, more than just a singular touch point that would be a top-30 visit.”

Gladstone also said prospect visits — whether they’re in Jacksonville, at college pro days or at the combine — could tip the team’s hand before or during the draft.

“We have a lot of additional mechanisms that we deploy that don’t necessarily put us at risk for the rest of the world to know what direction we’re heading,” he said.

Jacksonville has 10 picks in next week’s draft, including the fifth overall selection and six of the top 130 choices. The crop should provide a launching point for the franchise’s new regime that also includes a first-time executive vice president: Hall of Fame left tackle Tony Boselli.

“It is exciting,” said the 39-year-old Coen, who expects to rely on several rookies in 2025. “It’s definitely something we’re going to lean into.”

Seeking ‘intangibly rich’ players

Gladstone continues to use the phrase “intangibly rich” when describing players he wants to draft. He offered some insight into its meaning, saying physical and mental toughness would fall into that category.

“Those two elements will be top of mind,” he said. “When you look at our draft-day call sheet, the items that we’re bucketing in that intangibly rich category are the largest, brightest number and color on our call sheet. It’s because that’s where we start.”

Need

The Jaguars have needs at nearly every position. But their defense seems to have the biggest holes, with defensive line, cornerback, safety and linebacker in desperate need of upgrades. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker and Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham could be options at No. 5.

Offensively, Jacksonville took steps to build around quarterback Trevor Lawrence in free agency by signing center Robert Hainsey, guard Patrick Mekari and receiver Dyami Brown. But no one would be surprised to see Gladstone draft a running back, a receiver a tight end and an offensive lineman or two. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and LSU left tackle Will Campbell will be in the mix at 5.

Don’t need

They seem set at quarterback after signing journeyman Nick Mullens to a two-year, $4.5 million deal that included $3 million guaranteed. He will serve as Lawrence’s backup. They also don’t need any specialists after rookie kicker Cam Little hit 25 of his final 26 field-goal attempts, and punter Logan Cooke and long snapper Ross Matiscik made the Pro Bowl.

