Nearing the end of multiyear rebuild, Cards on the hunt for more help in NFL draft

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The end of a multiyear rebuild is in sight for the Arizona Cardinals, who feel they’re…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The end of a multiyear rebuild is in sight for the Arizona Cardinals, who feel they’re in good position to make the playoffs this upcoming season for the first time since 2021.

Now they’re looking for a few rookies who can add some depth to a roster that’s looking much better — particularly on defense — following an active few months on the free agent market.

The Cardinals have six picks in the NFL draft, including the No. 16 overall selection.

Arizona has already made several moves to patch up its defensive front during the offseason, grabbing Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and the ageless Calais Campbell, who will be playing his 18th NFL season.

The 38-year-old Campbell spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Cardinals before playing for the Jaguars, Ravens, Falcons and Dolphins. Now the six-time Pro Bowl selection is back in the desert in a move that’s not just about nostalgia.

“I try to study as best I can, get a feel for who can make a run,” Campbell said. “There’s a lot of factors that go into that, but I feel like this team can make a run. I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t think that was the case.”

Arizona had an 8-9 record last season after finishing with a 4-13 mark in 2022 and 2023.

Need

The Cardinals don’t have any desperate needs, particularly after shoring up their defensive line during free agency.

Arizona could go several directions with the No. 16 selection. The offense could use another playmaking receiver to pair with Marvin Harrison Jr., who had a promising rookie season. The Cardinals could also go for an interior offensive lineman who might push for playing time in a group that has solid players but no stars.

There’s also the possibility that Arizona keeps stockpiling talent on the defensive line after having an inconsistent pass rush over the past few seasons. Linebacker is another position that could use a talented addition.

Don’t need

The Cardinals are solid at tight end after locking up young star Trey McBride to a long-term extension last month. Backup Tip Reiman is a good complement to McBride’s skill set, providing the blocking while McBride is a gifted receiver.

Other spots have entrenched starters. Third-year left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. looks like a long-term solution after two good seasons while the safety tandem of Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson has been solid for several years.

Quarterback Kyler Murray enters his seventh NFL season and is under contract through 2028, but it’s not out of the question that the Cardinals could look for a development project in the later rounds.

Looking back

The Cardinals had 12 picks in the 2024 draft. Harrison Jr. was the crown jewel as the No. 4 overall selection and for the most part delivered. He wasn’t a star from Day 1 but he did finish with 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns, flashing the potential to become one of the league’s elite pass catchers.

Defensive lineman Darius Robinson — the No. 27 overall selection — missed much of the season with a calf injury. The Cardinals hope he’ll take a big step forward in his second year.

The Cardinals took cornerback Max Melton in the second round and added offensive lineman Isaiah Adams, running back Trey Benson and Reiman in the third. All of them look like useful players.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.