Lions get Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams with 28th pick in NFL draft

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions selected defensive tackle Tyleik Williams of Ohio State with the 28th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-3, 334-pound Williams started 13 games for the 2024 national champions with 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks.

While the Lions return defensive tackles Alim McNeill and D.J. Reader, McNeill might not be available to start the season after suffering a torn ACL in December. Williams could fill that void.

With Detroit coming off a 15-win season, general manager Brad Holmes is in the best position for the draft since he took the Lions job in 2021. In his first four drafts, Holmes chose six eventual Pro Bowlers.

The Lions won the NFC North title and the top overall seed in the conference despite a rash of injuries, especially on defense, but were one and done in the playoffs, losing in the divisional round to visiting Washington.

In the past three drafts, Holmes had traded up in the first round, but he stayed put this time. The Lions had six picks remaining in subsequent rounds.

