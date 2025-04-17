LA Rams can bolster a contending roster with another strong showing in NFL draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A few seasons after Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead famously used his draft picks…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A few seasons after Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead famously used his draft picks as trade capital for veterans who won a Super Bowl, he has spent the past two years rebuilding his roster primarily by using those picks the old-fashioned way.

If he gets it right again in the upcoming draft, he might already have another championship contender.

The Rams enter the three-day extravaganza later this month with only a handful of clear needs, but a vital opportunity to upgrade their depth. In the past two drafts, Snead found some of the NFL’s top young players — Puka Nacua, Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Byron Young and Steve Avila — while adding contributors across the roster.

He even acquired a standout punter and a solid kicker.

After winning the NFC West and getting within a couple of frozen-fingered Philadelphia fumbles of the NFC championship game last season, Los Angeles has eight picks in this draft, albeit just one in the first two rounds.

The 26th overall selection is high enough to land a top defensive back, the position where the Rams appear to have the greatest need — but it also must be tempting to Snead to use it as trade capital for a proven veteran who can push his team toward the league’s top level.

Need

The secondary isn’t nearly as impressive as the Rams’ defensive line, and a cornerback who can play right away would be a welcome addition to a defense that got by last season with Darious Williams and Cobie Durant. They’re also looking for a swing tackle and/or eventual successor to right tackle Rob Havenstein, their longest-tenured player.

Don’t need

Nacua’s prominence, Davante Adams’ heralded arrival, Tutu Atwell’s $10 million free-agent deal and promising second-year pro Jordan Whittington probably won’t allow much playing time for a rookie receiver. The offensive line appears set, although depth is always necessary. And while the Rams don’t have a standout interior linebacker, that’s normal for this team.

Mad skills

McVay always welcomes more skill, and tight end is an obvious area to address after Tyler Higbee got injured last season and his backups didn’t contribute much. Los Angeles has chosen only two tight ends in the previous seven drafts: Davis Allen and Brycen Hopkins, who have a combined 29 career NFL receptions.

QB question

Although Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo are back, McVay’s interest in the upcoming quarterback class is an annual topic of speculation. This year’s group has compelling names, and many observers have linked LA to USC/Ole Miss passer Jaxson Dart, who likely would require a first-round pick. Will the Rams try again for their quarterback of the future, two years after using a fourth-rounder on third-stringer Stetson Bennett?

Sixth-round stuff

The Rams have two third-round picks, a fourth-round pick and four selections in the sixth round. That’s been a solid round for the Rams, who found Whittington and starting center Beaux Limmer last year and do-it-all safety Quentin Lake two years earlier — and Nacua was the final pick of the fifth round, of course.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.