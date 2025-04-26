Jags add ‘intangibly rich’ players like Travis Hunter in the NFL draft to ‘level up the ecosystem’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone spent two months dropping big words and interesting catchphrases.…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone spent two months dropping big words and interesting catchphrases. The NFL draft provided him with a forum to better explain them.

Intangibly rich? Pure collaboration? Deeper alignment? Leveling up the ecosystem? The 34-year-old Gladstone, a wunderkind who learned from longtime Rams GM Les Snead, made a statement about how Jacksonville’s new regime plans to operate with a first-time GM, a first-time head coach (Liam Coen) and a first-time executive vice president (Tony Boselli).

“We did a lot of talking up to this point and wanted to make sure that we showed through action exactly what those words mean,” Gladstone said. “This is a real visual representation of what all that means.”

The Jaguars made one of the biggest splashes of the draft by trading up three spots to select two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter at No. 2. Jacksonville gave up four picks, including their 2026 first-rounder, to pull off the move.

“For our fans, I’ll tell you, ‘Don’t be scared,’” Gladstone said. “He is somebody who is deserving of a first-round draft pick as a wide receiver, and he is worthy of a first-round draft pick as a corner.”

It was part of an overall plan to build around franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville signed speed receiver Dyami Brown in free agency and revamped Lawrence’s line by adding center Robert Hainsey, guard Patrick Mekari and backups Chuma Edoga and Fred Johnson.

But Hunter could be the ultimate game-changer. He will pair with Pro Bowl receiver Brian Thomas Jr. to potentially provide the franchise its best 1-2 punch at the position since Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell. Hunter also will help the Jags rebuild one of the league’s worst secondaries.

Hunter was just the first — and arguably most important — piece. Gladstone traded up to draft guard Wyatt Milum from West Virginia in the third round, added speedy Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten, who scored 52 touchdowns in college, in the fourth, and tapped USC center Jonah Monheim in the seventh.

“You are always trying to add competition and playmakers,” Coen said. “There’s so many schemes that you can devise and execute, and ultimately when you have players that can win on their own and do something with the ball on their own, I can’t really coach that.”

Speed thrills

Tuten was the fastest running back at this year’s combine, covering the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds. He said he’s never played with anyone faster than him.

“I can go out there and outrun a lot of guys, make a couple of guys pull hamstrings and stuff like that. Just a layer of swagger that I play with. I know you can’t catch me, so I’m going to watch you try to catch me.”

Jacksonville added another speedster with Tulane’s Caleb Ransaw in the third round. Ransaw notched the third-fastest 40 time (4.33) and the fourth-highest vertical jump (40 inches) among defensive backs. He played cornerback in college but will transition to safety in the NFL.

“I’m versatile; I can play any spot,” he said.

South Bend reunion

The Jaguars selected Notre Dame’s Jack Kiser in the fourth round, adding a 24-year-old linebacker who played 70 games over six years with the Irish.

His collegiate career was so long that he played two seasons with Robert Hainsey, who signed with Jacksonville last month after four years in Tampa Bay.

“First and foremost, my routine is my routine at this point,” Kiser said. “I’ve done it, right? I’m not going to have to try to create a new concoction of what gets me ready for a game. I’ve been doing it. I trust it tremendously. The other thing: I’ve played in some big games.”

Another pass rusher, finally

Sixth-round pick Jalen McLeod from Auburn should give the Jags the third pass rusher they’ve been looking for in recent years, a guy to spell Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

McLeod, who started at Appalachian State before transferring to Auburn in 2023, had 37 ½ tackles for loss in five collegiate seasons.

But McLeod has a more pressing priority: to meet Hunter.

“I’m happy. I’m going to be around a lot of cameras now. He’s a dog. He’s a once-in-a-generation-type player,” McLeod said. “I’m definitely going to get an autograph. I know he doesn’t know who I am, but when I’m around him, I’m going to try to get an autograph or two.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.